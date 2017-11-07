Fill out your Vancouver empty homes declaration — or else

The City of Vancouver is awaiting the release of a yearly rental survey to see whether its new empty homes tax is having any effect on the rental vacancy rate.

“The goal of the empty homes tax is to put more properties on the rental market,” said Patrice Impey, the city’s general manager of finance.

Homeowners have until February 2, 2018 to file a declaration stating they are the principal resident of the home, or the home is being rented for at least six months of the year.

Property owners who don’t complete the declaration — which the city says takes about five minutes to complete — will have to pay the empty homes tax, which is one per cent of a home’s 2017 assessed value.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release its annual rental market survey on Nov. 28. The survey takes place in September, and includes the primary rental market (apartment buildings) as well as the secondary market (basement suites or investment condos being rented).

Last year, the survey revealed Metro Vancouver’s rental rates had spiked by 6.4 per cent between 2015 and 2016, the highest increase in rents ever recorded. The vacancy rate fell for most municipalities in the region.

A healthy vacancy rate is between three and five per cent, but the rate is below one per cent in all Metro Vancouver municipalities; in some cities, it fell to zero per cent. Vancouver is the only municipality in B.C. that has been given the power to levy an empty homes tax.

Implementing the new tax is not cheap: $7.5 million has been budgeted for staffing related to the tax, including an audit team. That includes city staff available right now in city hall to help people fill out their declaration if they choose to do it in person. Homeowners can also complete the declaration online, or visit a public library for help.

The city hopes revenue from the tax will pay for the extra staff time. Anything left over will go towards affordable housing. But, Impey emphasized, the goal is not to produce revenue but to influence homeowners to rent out vacant units.