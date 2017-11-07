Japanese internment letters convey betrayal at loss of homes, heirlooms

VICTORIA — Researchers have discovered an archive of 300 letters Japanese Canadians sent to the federal government protesting the sale of their homes, businesses and heirlooms while they were held in internment camps during the Second World War.

Authors of the letters include the Victoria owners of a successful dry cleaning business, an internee whose cousins died in France serving Canada during the First World War and a man who put two of his Canadian-born children through medical school.

Historian Jordan Stanger-Ross of the University of Victoria says many Japanese Canadians were prepared to accept being sent to internment camps during the war, but losing everything was not expected and was regarded as a profound betrayal.

He says the federal government promised to keep the homes and businesses for the internees until after the war, but it changed policy and the properties were sold.

Stanger-Ross is part of a seven-year project that found the letters while examining the dispossession of Japanese Canadians.