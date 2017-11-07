Man charged with second-degree murder in double homicide of Vancouver couple

Vancouver police say a 25-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of a married couple more than a month ago.

Police say 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and 68 year-old Richard Jones were found dead in a residence on Sept. 27.

Vancouver Coastal Health says Mah-Jones was a highly respected occupational therapist who worked at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre and Vancouver General Hospital.

Const. Jason Doucette said at the time there was no evidence to suggest the incident was "anything but a random crime'' and investigators were trying to determine a motive.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam of Vancouver is charged with two counts of second-degree murder.