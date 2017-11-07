Ski season at Cypress Mountain begins early
Cypress Mountain received 30 cm on Nov. 1st and temperatures have been perfect for snowmaking.
Cypress Mountain will have its third earliest opening in its history when it kicks off its ski and snowboarding season Friday.
The downhill area wil be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Eagle Express Quad Chair and the Easy Rider Quad Chair in operation. The terain park will also be open. Opening day tickets will be 40 per cent off.
According to a statement, Cypress Mountain recieved 30 centimetres of powder Thursday and the chilly temperatures have allowed the resort to make enough snow to cover 28 football fields in foot of snow.
The Nordic area, which includes the cross-country and snowshoe trails and the snow tubing area, will be open at a later date.
