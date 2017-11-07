Slain Abbotsford officer identified as Const. John Davidson

The police officer shot and killed in Abbotsford Monday has been identified as 11-year veteran of the force, a married father with three children.

Const. John Davidson died Monday in an exchange of gunfire after a man allegedly began firing a shotgun at people in a parking lot during a botched vehicle theft.



In a statement Tuesday, Abbotsford Police described Davidson as an amazing colleague and friend and a hero to the community.

Davidson, who was from the U.K., had been a police officer for 24 years, beginning his career with the Northumbrian Police in 1993. He joined Abbotsford Police Department in March 2006 and worked in the youth, patrol and traffic sections.

"John was a dedicated police officer who devoted so much of his time to connecting with the community and helping kids," the department wrote in a statement.