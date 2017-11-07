Vancouver man charged with Marpole double murder

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam, a 25-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in relation to the murders of Dianne Mah-Jones and her husband, Richard Jones.

Mah-Jones, 65, and Jones, 68, were found in their Marpole home near 64th Avenue and Hudson Street on Sept. 27.

Mah-Jones was a well-known occupational therapist who worked at G.F. Strong Rehabilitation Centre for many years.

At several points in the early days of the investigation, police appealed to the public for help. On Oct. 3 police asked anyone living in the area or driving through the neighbourhood to submit video surveillance or dash-cam footage.