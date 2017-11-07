Woman knocked unconscious in attack on Cambie Street in Vancouver
The 31 year old was alone when she was shoved from behind, smashing her head into the concrete.
A 31-year-old woman in Vancouver was knocked unconscious Monday when an unknown person shoved her from behind, causing her to smack her head on the concrete, police warn.
The woman was walking by herself on the east side of Cambie Street between West 46th Avenue and West 44th Avenue around 2 a.m. when she was attacked from behind.
She fell and struck her head. When she regained consciousness, she walked home and called police. She was taken to hospital for minor injuries and was released.
In a statement Tuesday, police said the motive for the attack was unclear and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 604-717-9543.