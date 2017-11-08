Charges laid, motive still unclear in Vancouver double homicide: police chief

Vancouver's police chief says investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the double murder six weeks ago of a couple in their home.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer says 25-year-old Rocky Kam remains in custody after being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Dianna Mah-Jones and Richard Jones on Sept. 27.

Palmer says Kam was born in Hong Kong, immigrated to Calgary with his family as a teenager and has been in Vancouver since July.

He says Kam has no criminal record or known mental health issues.

He says no evidence has been found connecting the accused with the victims and it is possible the attack was random.

Kam's next court appearance is set for Tuesday.