Constitutional arguments in polygamy case delayed in British Columbia court

CRANBROOK, B.C. — A court case that challenges Canada's ban on polygamy on constitutional grounds has been pushed back a month because of delays in filing legal documents.

Winston Blackmore's lawyer, Blair Suffredine, says he provided Crown counsel with an updated version of an affidavit the day before proceedings were set to begin, prompting the judge to delay Tuesday's start date to give the prosecutor time to review the changes.

Blackmore is the leader of a small community in southeastern British Columbia that follows the teachings of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which endorses plural marriage.

The mainstream Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has renounced any connection to the polygamist group.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found Blackmore and fellow church leader James Oler each guilty of one count of polygamy earlier this year, but the convictions will not be entered until the constitutional arguments have been heard.