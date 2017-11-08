Man arrested after 4-hour semi-truck chase, kidnapping near Kamloops

RCMP in the Interior have arrested a 33-year-old man following a dangerous incident that involved the alleged kidnapping a commercial truck driver at gunpoint for more than four hours.

The incident began after 4 p.m. on Monday when an RCMP officer from Clearwater saw a man slumped behind the wheel of a minivan just south of Avola, a small town between Blue River and Clearwater on Highway 5.

The officer thought the man was drunk or on drugs and attempted to place him in the back the police vehicle. As he was being arrested however, the man allegedly overpowered the officer and fled northbound in the minivan.

About three kilometres south of Blue River, the minivan forced a pick-up truck off the road. Then the man, allegedly armed with a handgun, approached the pick-up, but fled northbound again as the officer arrived at the scene.

Afterward, according to a media statement, the man allegedly approached a pulled over semi-truck and smashed out the window, trying in vain to get the trucker to drive him away. He is then alleged to have jumped into a second commercial truck and threatened the driver with the gun.

The truck, which was hauling wood, headed south on Highway 5 toward Kamloops with police officers following at a distance in unmarked vehicles.

The truck left the highway at the weigh scales west of Kamloops and the driver managed to escape as members of the RCMP’s emergency response team disabled the truck.

Officers tried to communicate with the man and then used gas canisters to try and flush him from the cab. The man tried to drive the semi, but it slid off the road and overturned. Police dogs caught him as he tried to leave the cab. A handgun was later recovered from the vehicle.