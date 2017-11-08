Police say B.C. farm search continues despite removal of shelters, equipment

SALMON ARM , B.C. — Temporary shelters and heavy equipment have been removed from a British Columbia farm where the remains of an 18-year-old woman were found.

But RCMP say the search of the site is active and ongoing and the investigation into Traci Genereaux's death continues.

Genereaux's death is being treated as suspicious by police.

Mounties began searching the rural property near Salmon Arm on Oct. 19 and last week confirmed Genereaux's remains were found.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says resource requirements are continually being assessed and as a result some resources are no longer required.

He says a dedicated tip line remains in place and anyone who may have seen Genereaux or have any information is asked to call police.