Public hearings set for two modular housing sites in Vancouver
Announcement comes as city is under fire from some Marpole residents over temporary housing site.
After pushback from the Marpole neighbourhood against a plan to put temporary housing for the homeless near three schools, the city says it will now hold public hearings before placing more of the temporary buildings throughout the city.
The City of Vancouver plans to open another modular housing building at Franklin and Powell St., where a tent city has been located since July 2017, and is also eyeing 501 Powell St. near Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside.
In October, city council voted to approve an expedited process for modular housing that does not require a public hearing process for any land that is not zoned for single-family.
But the city is now reconsidering that process. It is not clear whether the Marpole site will now require public hearings.
According to the city:
“Council will also consider referring a report to public hearing that proposes adding temporary modular housing as a permitted land use in a number of Official Development Plans (ODPs).
“The proposed changes would not affect the local notification and feedback process as part of the development permit application. The City is committed to connecting with businesses and residents in areas where temporary modular housing may be located, to work together to ensure the new homes are managed safely and responsibly by experienced non-profit housing operators, and to ensure the new buildings and neighbours are well integrated into communities across Vancouver.”
