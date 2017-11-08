Public hearings set for two modular housing sites in Vancouver

After pushback from the Marpole neighbourhood against a plan to put temporary housing for the homeless near three schools, the city says it will now hold public hearings before placing more of the temporary buildings throughout the city.

The City of Vancouver plans to open another modular housing building at Franklin and Powell St., where a tent city has been located since July 2017, and is also eyeing 501 Powell St. near Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside.

In October, city council voted to approve an expedited process for modular housing that does not require a public hearing process for any land that is not zoned for single-family.

But the city is now reconsidering that process. It is not clear whether the Marpole site will now require public hearings.

According to the city:

“Council will also consider referring a report to public hearing that proposes adding temporary modular housing as a permitted land use in a number of Official Development Plans (ODPs).