Eldorado Gold suspends work at Skouries project in Greece amid government dispute

VANCOUVER — Eldorado Gold Corp. is suspending work at its Skouries development project amid its ongoing dispute with the Greek government

The company says Greece's Ministry of Energy and Environment has not issued the required permits for the project.

Eldorado (TSX:ELD) also says the company also initiated legal action.

The company says it will re-assess its investment in the Skouries project once it receives the required permits.

Eldorado has been embroiled in a fight with the Greek government and accuses it of delaying key permits and licenses. In September, it threatened to suspend work at its operations in northern Greece, but backed off when it began talks with the government.