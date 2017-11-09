RCMP end search of British Columbia farm where human remains found

SALMON ARM , B.C. — The RCMP have completed their search of a British Columbia farm where the remains of an 18-year-old woman were found.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the rural property near Salmon Arm was turned over to its owners at midday today after all police personnel and equipment left the site.

He says the investigation into Traci Genereaux's death continues and it is being treated as suspicious.

She was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, B.C.

Mounties began searching the rural property on Salmon River Road on Oct. 19 and last week said Genereaux's remains were found.