Telus raising quarterly dividend, third-quarter profit up from year ago

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit was up compared with a year ago.

The telecommunications company (TSX:T) says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 50.5 cents per share, up from 49.25 cents per share.

The increase came as Telus says it earned a profit of $367 million attributable to shareholders or 62 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from $348 million or 59 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Operating revenue totalled $3.37 billion, up from $3.24 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Telus said it earned $391 million or 66 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from $383 million or 65 cents per share in the same quarter last year.