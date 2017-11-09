Tent city site, DTES location eyed for Vancouver's next modular housing

The City of Vancouver has announced two more sites for temporary housing for homeless people.



The city plans to locate the buildings at 1141 Franklin St. on industrial land in East Vancouver, and at 501 Powell near Oppenheimer Park in the Downtown Eastside.



The “Sugar Mountain” tent city has been located at 1141 Franklin since June, after being evicted from another city-owned site at 950 Main St. near Chinatown.



City staff are referring the proposal for temporary modular housing at 1141 Franklin St. to city council for a public hearing. Council passed a bylaw in October that allowed for the temporary housing to be approved without going through the lengthy public hearing process, but a public hearing is still needed for land zoned single family or industrial.



A public hearing is not needed for 501 Powell. A community farm and weekly market currently operates out of that site, but city staff say they will work with the co-ordinators of the farm and market to keep operating alongside the housing.



The province has committed to funding 600 units of temporary modular housing in Vancouver, and 2,000 units across B.C. over the next three years. Modular housing is a quicker and cheaper way of building. The city intends to gradually move people from the temporary housing into permanent housing.

