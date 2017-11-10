RCMP officer accused of assault in Merritt, B.C., detachment

VICTORIA — A British Columbia RCMP officer has been charged with assault.

The province's prosecution service says Sgt. Norm Flemming faces one count in relation to an incident that occurred at the Merritt RCMP detachment on May 15.

Flemming's first court appearance has been scheduled for Dec. 5 in Merritt.

The prosecution service says the charge was approved by a Crown counsel who is located in another area of the province and who had no prior connection with the officer.