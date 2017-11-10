Service to be held Nov. 19 for officer killed while on duty in B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A public service will be held Nov. 19 for the police officer killed while on duty Monday in Abbotsford, B.C.

The celebration of life ceremony for Const. John Davidson will begin with a procession of law enforcement officers at noon leading to Abbotsford Centre, where the event will be held at 1 p.m.

The Abbotsford Police Department says there will also be overflow seating, if it is necessary, at the University of the Fraser Valley Envision Athletic Centre.

Davidson, who was 53, was killed after responding to a suspected stolen vehicle call when shots were fired.

A 65-year-old man from Alberta has been charged with first-degree murder.

Davidson is survived by his wife and three adult children.