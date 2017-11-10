Three youths charged with threat directed at school in Vernon, B.C.

VERNON, B.C. — Three young people have been charged with uttering threats and mischief aimed at a secondary school in Vernon, B.C.

Police say they began investigating a threat that was posted on social media on Wednesday directed at Vernon Secondary School.

The youths were arrested and charged on the same day and they have been released to their parents on conditions while they await their first court appearance.

RCMP say students, staff and parents at the school have been made aware of the threats and police and School District 22 are continuing to work together to ensure the safety of the school.