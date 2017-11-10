What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — DRUG-TESTING MACHINE OFFERED AT TWO SITES IN VANCOUVER

British Columbia is expanding efforts to test drugs for deadly fentanyl a day after the coroners service revealed more than 1,100 people died of suspected overdoses between January and September.

The Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions says a new drug-checking service is being tested in Vancouver to determine if it will help stem the soaring number of deaths.

A portable drug-checking spectrometer will be available two days a week at one of two supervised consumption sites to check for the highly potent fentanyl.

The ministry is also expanding the use of fentanyl test strips in all supervised consumption and overdose prevention sites.

---

---

BURNABY MAN SENTENCED TO FOUR YEARS FOR HARASSING EX-WIFE ONLINE

A British Columbia man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

After time served is taken into account, Patrick Fox will spend nearly two years in prison and be on probation for three years after his release.

Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano of Arizona through threatening emails and a website that maligns her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

He was also found guilty of possessing firearms in a place he was not authorized to do so after guns were found in a computer shipped to California.

---

---

FATHER WHO KILLED 3 KIDS UNLIKELY TO GET OUTINGS: DOCTOR

A psychiatrist says it's unlikely he'll recommend a man found not criminally responsible for killing his three children be approved for escorted outings into the community within the next year.

Dr. Marcel Hediger has told a British Columbia Review Board Hearing that Allan Schoenborn still struggles with anger-management issues.

But Hediger says the outbursts have been less frequent and intense over the last six months and Schoenborn has better insight afterwards into what caused him to react.

Prosecutors lost a bid earlier this year to have Schoenborn declared a high-risk offender after a review board ruled in 2015 he should have escorted access outside of the psychiatric hospital where he's being held in Port Coquitlam.

---

---

FEDERAL POT TAX PLAN DENOUNCED

Kamloops-born pot activist Jody Emery is denouncing the federal government's tax plan for recreational marijuana when it's legalized next year.

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram or 10 per cent of the final retail price, whichever is higher, in addition to the GST.

Revenues roughly estimated at $1 billion a year would be divided equally between Ottawa and the provinces.

But Emery says the tax amount is enormous and she accuses the government of making a cash grab from the industry.

---

---

MINISTER ON LUMBER MISSION TO SELL B.C. WOOD PRODUCTS

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson is leading a trade mission to China and Japan aimed at diversifying and expanding markets for B.C. wood products.

The mission comes after the United States imposed renewed duties this year amid the latest softwood lumber dispute.

Donaldson says he will be joined by over 30 senior executives from B.C. forest companies and associations on the trade mission that starts Sunday.

The Council of Forest Industries says B.C. currently exports about a third of its forest products to China and Japan and says there are opportunities to expand that, including helping China to meet ambitious goals it has set related to prefabricated wood construction.

---

---

LIBERAL LEADERSHIP HOPEFUL AIMS PROMISES AT HOMEBUYERS

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Todd Stone is promising to eliminate the property transfer tax for first-time homebuyers if he becomes head of the party and wins the next election.

That's part of a housing affordability strategy he announced today that also includes a $100-million fund to speed up the development application process to clear the backlog of more than 120 thousand homes currently stuck in city planning departments.

Stone says the fund would provide incentives to local governments to allow increased density around major transportation routes and reduce restrictions on secondary or basement suites in single-family neighbourhoods.

He is also proposing higher taxes on people who have vacant homes and on real estate speculators to crack down on property flipping.

---

---

DRIVER SUSPECTED OF OVERDOSING GIVEN NALOXONE

Delta police say an officer saved the life of a drug-impaired driver who'd been pulled over for erratic driving.

Police say the driver told the officer he'd worked a long day and was simply tired and on his way home when he was pulled over.

But after the officer processed a ticket and returned to the car, he found the driver slumped over the wheel and displaying signs of overdose.

Delta police say the situation could have ended in tragedy on multiple levels but fortunately the officer was able to administer naloxone to the driver, who was taken to hospital.

---