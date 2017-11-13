What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

CANADA'S PEACEKEEPING PLANS A MYSTERY BEFORE SUMMIT

A senior UN official says no final decisions have been made on Canada's peacekeeping plans, even as Vancouver gets set to host to a two-day summit on the issue.

The Canadian government had been expected to announce plans to deploy peacekeepers either before or at the summit, which starts Tuesday.

But Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the undersecretary general for peacekeeping operations, tells The Canadian Press they're still a work in progress and a final decision has yet to be made.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to appear Wednesday as representatives from 80 countries attend the major summit.

FERRY SERVICE RESUMES BUT SOME PASSENGERS ENDURE WAITS

BC Ferries says it is resuming service between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay after high winds caused cancellations, but passengers should be prepared for a long wait.

A wind warning from Environment Canada covered all of Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley out to Abbotsford, and parts of Vancouver Island.

Debra Marshall of BC Ferries says the wind appears to be easing but a lot of people are waiting at the terminals because of the earlier cancellations.

She estimates there's currently a three-sailing wait for all non-reserved traffic at the major terminals.

POLICE INVESTIGATE THREAT AT WALMART

A Walmart store in Kamloops has been evacuated after Mounties say they were notified of a threat to the store.

Corporal Jodi Shelkie says a threat made on the Internet was reported to police and the store was evacuated as a precaution.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Police say once the premises have been thoroughly secured, customers will be allowed back in.

TRAIN DERAILMENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

A Canadian Pacific Railway spokesman says a derailment in southeastern B.C. involved 10 cars carrying potash.

Jeremy Berry says in an email that there were no dangerous materials involved in the derailment late last week between Revelstoke and Golden, and no injuries were reported.

Canadian Pacific says it implemented emergency response protocols and teams were sent to the site, 40 kilometres west of Golden.

The Transportation Safety Board says its investigators did not go to the scene but will follow up with the railway as an investigation continues.

DRIVER KILLED NEAR PRINCE GEORGE

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the cause of a truck collision near Prince George that left one man dead.

Investigators say a tractor trailer and a pick-up truck collided Sunday at an intersection just outside the city.

The man who was driving the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene but police say no other injuries were reported.

The highway was closed for a number of hours while investigators gathered evidence.

MICHAEL BUBLE PLANNING SHOWS IN DUBLIN AND LONDON

Burnaby native Michael Buble is planning a return to the stage next summer.

The singer has been taking time off from performing since his son was diagnosed with cancer and now says he's planning shows in Dublin and London in July.

Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato said they were putting their careers on hold while their son Noah, who is now four years old, underwent treatment.

Buble also cancelled his hosting duties for the 2017 Juno Awards.

