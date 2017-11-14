Memorial marks 20 years since Reena Virk's death, steps from tragic scene

SAANICH, B.C. — About 200 people gathered today outside a historic schoolhouse along the Gorge Waterway, just steps away from the beach where Victoria teenager Reena Virk was murdered 20 years ago.

Virk was 14 when she was swarmed by a group of teenagers and later drowned by two people who followed her after she limped away from a beating.

Education Minister Rob Fleming paid tribute to the Virk family, who turned their grief into a public campaign against bullying.

Warren Glowatski and Kelly Ellard were convicted of second-degree murder in separate trials.

Glowatski was 16 at the time of Virk's death and has been released on parole, while Ellard, who was 15, remains in prison.