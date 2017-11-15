B.C. orders two illegal fracking dams drained

Two massive dams used in northeastern B.C. gas fracking have been ordered almost entirely drained, after B.C.'s Environmental Assessment Office (EAO) ruled the Malaysian state-owned firm running them failed to apply for the legally required permits.

But an Oct. 31 order to remove 90 per cent of the freshwater held behind the two dams northeast of Fort St. John — built by Petronas subsidiary Progress Energy to 23 and 16 metres high — raises oversight questions for the researcher who documented them and at least 50 others on Crown land.

"Progress Energy is not compliant with section 8 of the Environmental Assessment Act given that the dams exceed 15 metres in height," ruled senior EAO compliance and enforcement director Chris Parks. "… Progress Energy has constructed and operated these facilities without first obtaining either an environmental assessment certificate or a determination that these projects were not reviewable."

The Petronas-owned firm didn't respond to interview requests, but CEO Mark Fitzgerald ealier told the Globe and Mail he's "working closely" with the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission to "correct" what he called "mistakes."

"We own those mistakes," he said. "… What’s important to me is that we will not make these mistakes again."

Progress had applied for environmental approval for 13 dams it had already built, some of them five years earlier. Ben Parfitt, with the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, argued years of "unlawful" dams should put the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission itself under scrutiny.

"How this came to pass is a big question," he said. "A growing body of evidence seems to suggest the energy industry in this province is being overseen by an Oil and Gas Commission that appears to be fairly sympathetic to the needs and wants of the industry … Is the regulator doing its job?"