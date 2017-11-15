Mobi expands but NPA questions cost

A Vancouver city councillor is airing his concerns about the financial viability of Mobi, the company the city awarded a bike share program to in February 2016.

“In the memo we received from the city, there’s clearly a cash-flow problem with this company,” said George Affleck, a Non-Partisan Association councillor. “That worries me. In business, cash is king – if you can’t handle your cash flow, you’re out of business.”

On Wednesday, council voted to expand the bike share program into two eastside neighbourhoods, Strathcona and Grandview Woodlands. The $3-million cost of the expansion will be covered by $2 million from Mobi operator Vancouver Bike Share Inc. (VBSI) and $1 million from TransLink.

Four NPA councillors — Affleck, Elizabeth Ball, Melissa De Genova and Hector Bremner — voted against the expansion, saying they need to see more details about Mobi’s finances.

The memo Affleck referred to states, “In addition the previous financial support provided to VBSI, staff have authorized deferral of approximately $1M for revenue and city services payments from 2017 to 2018, in order to assist with cash flow through the period of this expansion phase.”

Jerry Dobrovolny, the city’s manager of engineering, said the city can’t make public a private company’s financials, but the information can be provided to council “in camera” (council meetings that are not public because they deal with confidential information).

Scott Edwards, manager of street activities for the city, said Mobi has proved popular since its launch in 2016. Each Mobi bikes is checked out 2.5 time per day in the summer months, compared with two times per day in Toronto and 3.6 times per day in Montreal.

Edwards said supporting bike share aligns with the city’s transportation goals to reduce the number of motor vehicle trips and encourage walking, biking or taking transit.