Trudeau interrupted by pipeline protesters in Vancouver

Two environmental activists who sneaked into a peacekeeping conference in Vancouver shouted over Canada's Prime Minister on Wednesday, the latest security breach in which anti-pipeline protesters attempted to upstage a national leader during a B.C. visit.

Just minutes into Trudeau's remarks to media, the two held up paper signs against Kinder Morgan, the Texas firm whose Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is underway after the current government approved it nearly one year ago this month.

Identifying herself as a "youth of today," one of the protesters said, "We voted for you … based on the promise of real action on climate change and reconciliation," she said. "But then you went and approved the Kinder Morgan pipeline, and we cannot be climate leaders approving horrible and dangerous tar sands pipelines that are going through unceded First Nations territory."

Trudeau had been addressing questions about his government's announcement Wednesday on peacekeeping initiatives when the two — who had passed through thorough a series of intensive security checks pretending to be journalists — stood up in the third row of seats from Trudeau, one asking, "Can we have a moment of your time for a second?"

The pair then spoke for one minute, as Trudeau waited, about climate targets and Indigenous consent they said is lacking for Kinder Morgan's plan to nearly triple its bitumen flow to the West Coast and increase oil tanker traffic nearly sevenfold past Vancouver.

Eventually, security officers approached the pair, indicating they had had "made your point" of before escorting them from the room.

"Thank you for your questions and your activism," Trudeau remarked from the stage. "Keep up the activism please, it's great to see young people stepping forward and sharing their concerns and views. We certainly take those very seriously."

Since approving the Trans Mountain expansion on Nov. 29, 2016, Trudeau's government has faced protests from pipeline protests during visits to B.C., which the 1,150-kilometer pipeline would cross and where the project is most controversial.