Community newspapers: ‘We can’t afford to lose any’

For years, big Surrey scoops were fueled by the fierce competition between its two community papers, the Surrey Leader and the Surrey Now.

“This was all-out war by competition for many years,” said Kevin Diakiw, a reporter who joined the Leader in 1995. “Any story that presented itself as a meaningful story, I knew personally that I had to have it first, and I had to have it better. All the better if I can break it hard enough with a hammer that everyone would be shell-shocked and not know how to follow it.”

Late city councillor Gary Robinson admitted his cocaine addiction to the Leader in 1998. The Leader also revealed in 2005 that former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum tried to limit a sexual harassment investigation into one of his senior managers.

The “race for the big story” with the Now, and occasionally, the big city dailies, was a healthy thing, said Diakiw. It made for stronger checks and balances.

“Nothing made me happier when I was reporting for the Leader than seeing someone across the street from the Now who’s a really strong competitor. I can taste the blood in my mouth.”

But today, Surrey has only one community paper.

Earlier this year, publisher Black Press – which owned the Leader and purchased the Now in 2015 – combined both Surrey papers into one. Announced as an “exciting change,” the new Surrey Now News Leader began publishing April 5.

The merger marked the end of 88 years of a standalone Leader that survived limited wartime print quotas, chronicled the ongoing legal troubles of former mayor Ed McKitka and the Whalley Burnouts teen gang. The paper also gave the growing suburb a voice amid the butt of many jokes and stereotypes by Vancouverites. The Now added another important media voice to the community when it was founded in 1984.

While Surrey has one paper more than zero, “we can’t afford to lose any of them,” said Bob Campbell, a Surrey resident of over 30 years and longtime community advocate. Campbell, outspoken on everything from trees to the voice of neighbourhood groups at city hall, was often quoted in the two Surrey papers.

“I knew the papers were read because I’d get tons of feedback from people saying, ‘I saw you say this or that,’” he said. “That’s great, because people are looking at those issues.”

Campbell is a print subscriber of the Vancouver Sun and the Globe and Mail, but he says those dailies can miss the full picture of a Surrey issue. With one less community paper in his city, he laments the loss of knowledge represented by Surrey reporters.

“That history is very important, that continuity of how things have been done and how things have progressed,” said Campbell. “For example, what protests have happened? How have tree bylaws evolved?”

The merger is happening while Surrey is B.C.’s fastest growing city, with 800 new residents a month.

Surrey isn’t the only community in B.C. that’s recently lost a paper. Over 20 B.C. papers have shut down since 2010. Metro Vancouver cities like Burnaby, Richmond and New Westminster have also gone from two local papers to one. The closing or merging of papers usually happens after a publisher has a monopoly of the papers in a community, like Black Press’ ownership of Surrey’s two papers.

The result: “One paper that isn’t standing on the hot fire of competition,” said Diakiw.

Staples of local journalism are vanishing, from full-time coverage by photojournalists to sports reporting.

“You not only have all the people on those teams, but every parent and grandparent and sister and brother combing through those stories,” said Diakiw.

Diakiw, who now runs a mindfulness coaching business, has sympathy for today’s journalists who are doing the best job they can in tumultuous news media landscape. Resources at traditional media outlets are slim and journalists are expected to do more than in the past; they must write, shoot photos and videos and manage social media. Public relationships professionals also outnumber journalists 4:1 in Canada, according to the 2011 census.

The loss of community papers is the loss of accountability, but also the importance of the everyday. The Leader’s hyperlocality “highlighted the history of Surrey in a way that is seldom captured elsewhere,” according to the Surrey Archives – everything from pet rescues to the guy who ran the hospital’s laundry service.