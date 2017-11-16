Government will make sure 'homes are for people': Horgan

A surtax on property owners who do not declare income in British Columbia and extending the foreign buyers tax to areas outside Metro Vancouver are two demand-side measures the provincial government is considering to cool B.C.’s scorching real estate market.



“People… want to ensure that we’re ensuring homes are for people,” Premier John Horgan told Metro Vancouver developers on Thursday in a speech hosted by the Urban Development Institute. “You want to build homes, you want to sell those homes, but you’re also hopeful I think that people will move in who want to stay and live and work in British Columbia.”



While the developers present were eager to hear whether the provincial government would take any action on long wait-times for development permits and ever-increasing community amenity contributions, Horgan indicated those processes would be left with municipal governments.



“If you make it more onerous for city councillors, or you take away their ability to help shape their communities, they’re not going to step up,” he said.



The province plans to put forward its plan to tackle speculation in February when Finance Minster Carole James will present the 2018 budget.



While Mayor Gregor Robertson has called on the province to regulate the condo pre-sale market, which has become increasingly speculative in Metro Vancouver, housing minister Selina Robinson declined to say whether that was something the province is considering.



Allowing municipalities to zone for rental-only buildings, another policy idea that’s been floated by municipalities — and pre-election, by Horgan himself — received the same non-committal response. Some city leaders believe the idea could help to dampen land values and boost badly-needed rental housing around transit stations, where high-density housing is often encouraged.



More study will be needed before the province would consider extending Metro Vancouver’s 15 per cent foreign buyers tax, Horgan told reporters following the speech.



“We don’t want to solve a problem in one area and have it emerge in another,” Horgan said. “That means a province-wide approach to this, but the issues in Prince Rupert and Prince George are not the issues in Princeton and Penticton.”