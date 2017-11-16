Major conference on gender equality to be held in Vancouver in 2019

Vancouver will be the site of a major conference in 2019 on gender equality.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were involved today in the announcement of the location for Women Deliver 2019.

The prime minister and his wife promoted the conference, with Trudeau saying everyone benefits from greater gender equality in all fields, from politics and industry to education and sports.

Gregoire Trudeau says the world is missing out on the talent, skill and passion found in girls and women worldwide.

Women Deliver CEO Katja Iversen says Canada was chosen as the host country because of its track record of promoting gender equality.