'Maple' doc premieres to honour murdered teen

"Her life," recalled Baldish Thiara in the opening scene of a new documentary, "was exposed in front of all these people."

Thiara is the cousin of Maple Batalia, the 19-year-old actor and Simon Fraser University student murdered in September 2011 outside the school's Surrey campus. Thiara's is one voice in a new film seeing its Canadian premiere this weekend in Surrey.

Many will remember the news coverage of the lengthy trial, which ended with Batalia's killer, ex-boyfriend Gurjinder "Gary" Dhaliwal sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder.

But the new documentary Maple, directed by Capilano University School of Motion Picture Arts graduate Jasleen Kaur, looks deeper into the time before and after the teen's death. The 47-minute film screens Saturday as part of the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival in Surrey.

"The media reported the basic facts — that she was a model murdered outside SFU," Kaur, 25, said in a phone interview. "Maple's familiy wanted to keep her memory alive and to share who she was."

Making a film about a tragedy and injustice like Batalia's murder wasn't, of course, easy for the family, nor the filmmaker. Even though Kaur never met Batalia, she discovered they were born on the same day — March 4, 1992 — and shared interests.

"It was really emotional," Kaur said. "During the interview with her parents, especially, it’s tough getting people to talk about the most tragic thing that’s ever happened to them, but they were open to sharing the story in hopes it would help other people going through a similar situation.

"They opened up to me. Even editing the film, getting to that part, or friends talking about the night she died, I stated crying in the editing studio."

But she said one key takeaway for her was not about Batalia as a victim of crime, but the "courage of her ambitions," Kaur said. "As horrible as this story is, I want people to come out of it knowing they can go after their dreams too — don’t let anyobody stop."

And she also hopes that other women facing domestic violence or abuse — and especially their friends — see the warnings signs earlier.

"Maple was good at keeping his abusive behaviour secret," Kaur said. "Her friends started to see all these red flags near the end, but she never thought he would actually hurt her.

"That was the saddest thing of all. Her friends told me they were so young they didn’t pick up on the red flags. We should be educating teens what a healthy relationships look like."

As one of Batalia's friends reveals in the film, the five-year ordeal during the trial was a time of intense anxiety for her community — one never really wrapped up because of what Kaur described as the "deeply disappointing" and "unjust" second-degree sentence, and short sentence for the murderer's accomplice.

"It's one thing to deal and to grieve from the murder of your best friend — and it's another thing to have to deal with five years with no closure."

To that end, film screenings are already being requested by high schools in the region, Kaur revealed.