Rice Burger serves up dish with a twist

This week I journeyed long and far to bring this review to you. From East Van to Point Grey and I tell you it was an arduous trip rife with navigating bus stops and university students. In the end I made it to my destination — Rice Burger.

The shop is owned by long-time friends Jackson Uppal and Austin Chen. The two started making these little rice burgers in commissaries and demand quickly outgrew supply, so they opened up their first location at 2630 Sasamat St. and are building a following with high school and college students alike.

A food joint is not a food joint without a few characters and, without a doubt, Uppal is that character. A natural talker, Uppal loves phrases like, “Know your limit, stay within it” and, “Keep it simple, stupid.” He will regale tales of delivering burgers to students in cubicles at the UBC library and anyone else who sends him a text.

If you want an energy boost, this guy delivers.

The first thing to know about Rice Burger is that they don’t really make burgers, they make sandwiches with Asian fusion ingredients and rice buns. When I say rice buns, I don’t mean buns made with rice flour. They make “buns” of straight-up rice grains. Sounds messy? It isn’t. Not a grain hit the table.

First up was the Korean Spicy Pork with tender, thinly sliced pork, a slab of tomato and mayo. Simple, but had some nice heat.

Next up was the spicy chicken katsu with panko crusted fried chicken thigh. The chicken was juicy with a thin crust of panko breading and topped with their house made spicy sauce ­— definitely the winner.

Last came the Spam Musubi, which Uppal promised was Hawaiian inspired. A thick cut of spam is served with an egg and house-made teriyaki sauce. This was my first time eating spam, because, let’s face it, meat in a can is weird (though handy if the zombie apocalypse happens). The Spam is essentially like a slice of really soft ham and tastes all right, if not a little salty. The sweetness of the teriyaki cut down the saltiness and made the rice burger pretty tasty.