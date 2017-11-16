Vancouver plans separated bike lane trial for Cambie Bridge

The City of Vancouver plans to put a separated bike lane on the Cambie Bridge, which will involve removing one lane of vehicle traffic.



Lon LaClaire, the city’s director of transportation, told city council that the sidewalk on the west side of the bridge, which is shared between pedestrians and cyclists, is unsafe. The city plans to spend around $400,000 on a trial to separate one lane of the bridge and devote it to cyclists instead of cars.



The plan concerned Non-Partisan Association councillor George Affleck, who noted that months of construction to rehabilitate the Burrard Bridge, add a bike lane and redesign the intersection at the north end of the bridge created painful traffic congestion.



“Burrard is finally open, and now you’re starting this process with two other streets, with Cambie and dismantling these viaducts (on Georgia and Dunsmuir),” Affleck said during a Nov. 15 council meeting. Burrard Bridge is now has four lanes for cars and two for bikes.