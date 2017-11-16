Woman to make court appearance after stabbing at motel in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — A 44-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed a man at a motel has been arrested in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say the suspect escaped before officers arrived on Wednesday but was apprehended about three hours later.

She is expected to make a court appearance.

RCMP say in a release that the two people knew each other and were involved in an altercation when the 55-year-old man was stabbed.

Police say multiple 911 callers reported the assault in a room at the motel and the man was bleeding from an upper body injury when Mounties responded.