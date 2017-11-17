Province breaks ground on mental health treatment centre on Riverview Lands

Construction has started on a new 105-bed centre on the Riverview Lands to treat people with severe mental health and addictions, B.C.’s premier John Horgan announced today.

In 2015, the previous B.C. Liberal government announced its intention to spend $175 million to build two new buildings: one to house the 105-bed mental health and addictions centre, and the other for a 28-bed adolescent treatment centre and a 10-bed assessment facility.

The 105-bed centre will replace the Burnaby Centre for Mental Health and Addiction. The new facility is intended to treat patients with the most severe and complex mental health illnesses and addictions, and is expected to be open by late 2019.

The adolescent treatment centre and the assessment facility are already under construction.