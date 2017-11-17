Po-Co's Salmon Fest offers glimpse of legendary run

It's B.C.'s annual natural miracle: the return of wild salmon up the rivers where they were born. And this Sunday, Port Coquitlam is hosting a festival to give you front-row seats for the show.

Organized by the Hyde Creek Watershed Society, the event is free and family friendly. And although you could catch the salmon in a growing number of Metro Vancouver region creeks, the society offers the chance to learn a bit about the life cycle of B.C.'s incredible fish.

"Join the 5,000 plus visitors from around the Lower Mainland," the organizers explain on their website, "who come out to celebrate and witness the return of thousands of salmon back to their birthplace to lay and fertilize their eggs.

"Spawning time is the end of these Coho & Chum salmon’s lifespan and the beginning of the next generation."

There will even be in-stream demonstrations and educational displays. And for the non-squeamish, even "salmon dissections" so you can know everything about salmon, inside and out.

Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. featuring the mayors of Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam, followed by a not-to-miss traditional blessing ceremnoy by Kwikwetlem First Nation.

Then experts from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will be on hand (and literally, in-water) to answer questions and showcase live fish — and a dissection at 12:20 p.m. And all day kids will be delighted by four participatory shows and nature walks.