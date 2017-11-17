News / Vancouver

RCMP investigating after road flagger hit and seriously hurt in north Okanagan

VERNON, B.C. — A road flagger has been hit by a vehicle and seriously injured near Vernon, B.C.

First responders say the woman was working at a site just east of the city when she was struck.

Lavington fire chief Marty Wright says the flagger was airlifted to hospital with undetermined injuries.

He says the driver of the car remained at the scene.

An RCMP investigation is underway. (CKIZ)

 

