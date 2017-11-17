RCMP investigating after road flagger hit and seriously hurt in north Okanagan
A
A
Share via Email
VERNON, B.C. — A road flagger has been hit by a vehicle and seriously injured near Vernon, B.C.
First responders say the woman was working at a site just east of the city when she was struck.
Lavington fire chief Marty Wright says the flagger was airlifted to hospital with undetermined injuries.
He says the driver of the car remained at the scene.
An RCMP investigation is underway. (CKIZ)
Most Popular
-
Passenger pigeons were a formidable flock until they weren't and scientists now know why
-
Toronto police release graphic video of pedestrian being struck
-
Woman with life-threatening injuries after being hit in Halifax crosswalk, teenage driver arrested
-