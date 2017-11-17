Vancouver police warn public after second sexual assault occurs

Police are issuing a warning after a young woman was sexually assaulted near Nanaimo Skytrain Station on Wednesday night — an attack that was similar to a previous assault.

The attack happened after the woman had disembarked from the train and had walked out of the station and was walking south down Nanaimo St. She was grabbed from behind and groped before the masked suspect ran away.

“The suspect is described as an Asian man, 20 to 30 years-old, 5’8″ tall, with a slim build and short dark hair. He wore a dark-coloured ball cap, dark-rimmed plastic framed glasses, a dark jacket with a light-coloured liner, dark pants, running shoes, and a white medical mask covering the lower half of his face,” according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police say the attack is similar to an incident that occurred on Oct. 29, when a women was assaulted after getting off the bus near Victoria Dr. and East 49th Ave.

“The suspect in that incident was described as an Asian man, 5’9″ tall, 160 lbs., with short black hair, wearing a dark-coloured jacket, shorts, and a medical mask covering his face,” police said.