You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining!). Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors events to arts festivals and ways you and your family can make a difference!

Crawl for culture in East Van

The annual East Side Culture Crawl is growing year-by-year, and this year's is bigger than ever: more than 500 artists in 80 artists' spaces you can explore across East Vancouver. Organizers say this year they're expecting a staggering 30,000 visitors, and are offering a free mobile app to navigate one of the most exciting (and free) arts and culture events in the city. Venues are open Friday 5-10 p.m., then Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at locations found online.

More information at www.culturecrawl.ca

Surrey youth, express yourselves!

Surrey invites kids 6-12 to learn to break dance, to be a yogi, take action for human rights, or take to a volleyball court. It's all free Friday and Saturday at the Surrey Kids Conference, a "collaborative, creative and inclusive celebration" offering everything from sports and arts to healthy living and de-stressing techniques. A "Break to the Beat" workshop will see veteran break dancer Edmar Reyes share his art's "fundamentals" and encourage kids to "be creative and express themselves by creating their own style and movements." And there's Equitas' "interactive and experiential" workshop on youth rights, and more. Friday 4:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday 11:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Newton Recreation Centre (13730 72 Ave.). Register free at www.surrey.ca.

Celebrate Metis culture

Thursday was Louis Riel Day, marked across Canada to honour the national legacy of the great Metis leader and Canadian statesman on the 132nd anniversary of his execution. But for the Metis people — descendents of the blending of European and First Nations cultures — this week is one of celebration. On Saturday, Vancouver's Metis community invite you to learn more and enjoy some of the best local Metis artists. Organized by the group V’ni Dansi, performers include Yvonne Chartrand and the Louis Riel Métis Dancers and Kathleen Nisbet, as well as other dancers, musicians and story-tellers. 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Cultch theatre. Tickets $24, kids $20. Info at www.thecultch.com

Get your holiday craft fix

November is definitely not too soon to get Christmas obsessed (just please, hold off on the carols a little longer). And you can get a head start all weekend on your holidays shopping and support local artisans to boot at the 34th annual Britannia Christmas Craft Fair, including live music and handmade crafts. Starts Friday 3-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Britannia Community Centre (1661 Napier St., Vancouver). $2 admission, kids under 12 free. Tickets support the centre's HUB inner city programs. Info at www.britanniacentre.org.

Catch glimpse of Po-Co's legendary salmon run

It's B.C.'s annual natural miracle: the return of wild salmon up the rivers where they were born. And this Sunday, Port Coquitlam is hosting a festival to give you front-row seats for the show.

Organized by the Hyde Creek Watershed Society, the event is free and family friendly. And although you could catch the salmon in a growing number of Metro Vancouver region creeks, the society offers the chance to learn a bit about the life cycle of B.C.'s incredible fish.

"Join the 5,000 plus visitors from around the Lower Mainland," the organizers explain on their website, "who come out to celebrate and witness the return of thousands of salmon back to their birthplace to lay and fertilize their eggs.

"Spawning time is the end of these Coho & Chum salmon’s lifespan and the beginning of the next generation."

There will even be in-stream demonstrations and educational displays. And for the non-squeamish, even "salmon dissections" so you can know everything about salmon, inside and out.

Opening ceremonies start at 11 a.m. featuring the mayors of Port Coquitlam and Coquitlam, followed by a not-to-miss traditional blessing ceremnoy by Kwikwetlem First Nation.

Then experts from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans will be on hand (and literally, in-water) to answer questions and showcase live fish — and a dissection at 12:20 p.m. And all day kids will be delighted by four participatory shows and nature walks.