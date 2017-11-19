Vancouver LGBTQ community honours trans lives lost

The number of transgender people murdered around the globe in the last year alone has reached nearly 300 known lives lost — nearly one a day.

And on Monday evening in Vancouver, their names will all be read aloud at an event downtown for the international Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR).

One of those names, Sis Thibert, was killed in Canada less than two months ago.

"We live in times more sensitive than ever to hatred based violence," reads a statement on the Vancouver Trans Day of Remembrance website. "… Yet even now, the deaths of those based on anti-transgender hatred or prejudice are largely ignored … This trend shows no sign of abating."

As another Nov. 20 is marked by trans advocates and their allies, it is the first such event since Canada added transgender rights explicitly to its laws last June.

The message of this year's world-wide events is, "Enlighten the world and honour lives lost to hatred and violence."

"Through the vigil, we express love and respect for our people in the face of national indifference and hatred," read a statement on the Vancouver organizers' website. "… Day of Remembrance gives our allies a chance to step forward with us and stand in vigil, memorializing those of us who’ve died by anti-transgender violence."

Every year, the names of trans community members murdered are read aloud at events around the world — since last year's vigils, nearly 300 new deaths — and Canada saw one name added to this year's list: Sisi Thibert, who was stabbed to death in Montreal in September.

But this November has also been a month of celebration for members of North America's transgender community, after trans candidates made history in U.S. elections on Nov. 7. Those include Danica Roem, the first openly transgender politicians elected to any state legislature, defeating a 13-term Republican who described himself as Virginiia's "chief homophobe."

And the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota saw America's first two African-American and openly trans politicians elected to a city council in U.S. history.