B.C. academic aims to debunk housing supply myth amidst criticism

One B.C. academic says the popular argument that Vancouver can build its way out of its housing affordability crisis is false.

But at least one fellow scholar is already raising concerns with those findings.

For every 100 households added in the Vancouver area, about 119 dwellings were also added, according to Kwantlen Polytechnic University instructor John Rose, who analyzed 15 years worth of data from Statistics Canada and Demographia.

And yet, during that same time period (2001 to 2016), housing costs have increased dramatically and now an average home costs 11 times the median household income, he said.

“One of the logical implications of this is that there has to be some other source of demand beyond resident demand, that is escalating these prices,” said Rose, who teaches human geography.

Speculative real estate investment – both foreign and domestic – is probably somewhat responsible for rising home prices and attempts to rein in its effects have so far been ineffective, he said.

He has yet to publish his paper on what he dubs the ‘housing supply myth’ but says he will release a summary of his findings on the Kwantlen faculty website on Friday.

Some academics, however, are already questioning Rose’s findings.

“Certainly if you’re going to come up with a statement that says everybody is wrong, you do need to show your work,” said UBC sociology professor Nathanael Lauster.

The demographer and housing expert says that while his own look at the census and Demographia data matches the numbers Rose has given media, the way housing supply and demand interact isn’t so simple.

“The numbers don’t reflect an outbalance of supply and demand but it does reflect that demand acts differently in situations of inequality,” he said.

Not all demand is equal and those who have more money have a bigger ‘vote’ as to what kind of housing is built, he explained.

“Investors have a lot more money than people who may be trying to live in Vancouver and buy a home as a primary residence,” said Lauster, who maintains he does not belong to either the supply nor demand side of the housing affordability debate.

In other words, Metro Vancouver does need more supply but, more specifically, it needs a range of diverse housing forms, everything from social housing to co-ops to townhouses and beyond, he said.

“I think what nobody really wants, with the exemption of a few developers that only do luxury developments, is nobody really wants the city to hollow out and become a resort city where only really wealthy people can live here.”

On that point, Rose’s comments on diversifying Vancouver’s housing stock ring similar.

“If you are having a market in which speculators are helping to boost prices beyond what the local resident market will bear, turning off the tap will make that problem worse. That’s not what I’m advocating,” he said.

“We need to think about the quality or the nature of that housing supply.”

He wants the city to look at encouraging more people to build laneway houses and secondary suites, for example.

But he is also advocating for harsher restrictions on who is allowed to buy property in the Vancouver area.

The B.C. government slapped a 15 per cent tax on foreign investment in the real estate industry last summer but after a brief dip, home prices continued their upward trend.