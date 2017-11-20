Man and woman charged with manslaughter in July homicide in Burnaby, B.C.

BURNABY, B.C. — A fatal assault in a Burnaby, B.C., coffee shop more than four months ago has resulted in manslaughter charges against a man and woman.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a news release that 40-year-old Lawrence Sharpe and 35-year-old Oldouz Pournouruz were expected in provincial court Monday.

The team's Cpl. Frank Jang says the July 12 attack on 22-year-old Michael Page-Vincelli was not a random act.

A witness reported seeing an interaction between the victim and a woman outside the coffee shop and when the woman told another man about the encounter, the pair followed Page-Vincelli-old back into the coffee shop.

The 73-year-old witness did not see what happened, but said the man and woman left about a minute later and he entered the coffee shop to find Page-Vincelli bleeding from the mouth, nose and ears.