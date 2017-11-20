TED confirms 5 harassment complaints at Vancouver conference

Two men were kicked out of the 2017 TED conference in Vancouver after five women came forward with complaints about sexual harassment and agressive behaviour, TED has confirmed.

The organization, best known for the annual TED Talk conference, put out a statement Friday in response to a story in The Washington Post about sexual harassment at TED conferences and its offices. TED explained it investigated the complaints at its 2017 flagship conference right away and asked one man to leave the conference and barred another from entering as a result.

The two men were responsible for all five complaints – four about sexual harassment and one about aggressive behaviour – the organization confirmed.

TED went on to highlight its goal to increase the number of women attending its conferences and that about 40 per cent of attendees are now women.

"We are determined to continue to increase the number of women who come to TED and to ensure that the conference experience is one where all attendees feel safe and respected," it said in a written statement.

"By and large, the vast majority of attendees report a wonderful experience."

The organization says it has updated its anti-harassment policies as of summer 2017 with the following changes – making it clear to all attendees those who violate TED's code of conduct will be removed from the event, and publicizing ways attendees can report problems.

While TED acknowledged it investigated two alleged sexual harassment incidents at its New York office, it did not provide any more details "for the sake of the individuals mentioned," it stated.