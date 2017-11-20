Two charged with manslaughter after alleged attack at Burnaby Starbucks
Michael Page-Vincelli died after he was allegedly assaulted at a Starbucks on Hastings Street.
A man and a woman will face manslaughter charges in connection to the murder of Michael Page-Vincelli, who died in July after he was allegedly assaulted at a Starbucks in Burnaby.
Alvin Sharpe, 40, and Oldouz Pournouruz, 35, are appearing in Vancouver Provincial Court Monday to face those charges, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed in a written statement.
Police did not share any details about the investigation, but Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT confirmed it was not a random act.
Page-Vincelli was at a Starbucks on July 12, 2017 in the 6500 block of Hastings Street when he was assaulted, according to police. Burnaby RCMP arrived at the scene at around 2:24 p.m. Page-Vinceli was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.
Questions about the case were raised by a civil rights group because Burnaby RCMP did not release any information about the man's death and the matter was only revealed as media outlets investigated later.
With files from The Canadian Press