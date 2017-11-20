Two charged with manslaughter after alleged attack at Burnaby Starbucks

A man and a woman will face manslaughter charges in connection to the murder of Michael Page-Vincelli, who died in July after he was allegedly assaulted at a Starbucks in Burnaby.

Alvin Sharpe, 40, and Oldouz Pournouruz, 35, are appearing in Vancouver Provincial Court Monday to face those charges, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed in a written statement.

Police did not share any details about the investigation, but Cpl. Frank Jang with IHIT confirmed it was not a random act.

Page-Vincelli was at a Starbucks on July 12, 2017 in the 6500 block of Hastings Street when he was assaulted, according to police. Burnaby RCMP arrived at the scene at around 2:24 p.m. Page-Vinceli was transported to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Questions about the case were raised by a civil rights group because Burnaby RCMP did not release any information about the man's death and the matter was only revealed as media outlets investigated later.