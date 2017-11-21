5 things you can buy to show your love of public transit

Why hop on the SkyTrain to the nearest mall when you can do your holiday shopping from home?

Online shopping isn’t anything new, of course, but anyone that still craves some transit-oriented gift hunting can still do so without ever having to tap their Compass card.

That’s because TransLink on Tuesday launched its new online merchandise portal, translinkstore.ca, featuring clothing, household decorative items and drinkware that will make the transit geek or urban planning nerd in your family jump for joy.

Here are five of Metro’s favourite items currently on the store.

Retro SeaBus T-shirt (pictured above)

Start off simple with a grey T-Shirt featuring a retro-inspired logo for the popular Burrard Inlet crossing. Comes in all sizes and is made in Canada. $27.

Wayfinding throw pillow

Why should London’s Tube or New York’s subway system get all the love from hipster designer stores and big chain outfitters? Go local with this throw pillow sporting a transit map of Vancouver’s downtown bus system on one side and transit station “T” signage on the back. $59.

SkyTrain beach towel

The retro theme extends to this beach towel featuring a SkyTrain speeding past a the Vancouver skyline against a yellow and orange backdrop. $38.50.

Retro destination blinds mug

A riff on designs that have become mainstays at any artsy boutiques worth their salt, this mug lists off a bunch of Metro Vancouver transit hubs to show off how much of a local you are. $11.95.

SeaBus scale model