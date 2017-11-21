B.C. auto repair shops deny overbilling problems

The auto repair industry says overbilling ICBC for work doesn't happen and that the B.C. government should instead look at bodily injury claims in its investigation.

The statement Tuesday follows Attorney General David Eby's announcement earlier this month that the government has hired PwC Canada to "identify waste, find ways to prevent fraud and overbilling, and identify opportunities for business reform at the Crown corporation."

But a group representing auto repair shops says the current rules on repairs are already strict enough to prevent fraud.

"Overbilling doesn't happen and really can't happen with the province-wide estimating system that won't allow an accredited shop to submit a repair estimate that doesn't meet established criteria," said Ken McCormack, president of the Automotive Retailers Association

The worry is that if ICBC is looking to cut costs by lowering collision repair costs, repair shops will be hit hard.

"As suppliers, we are already as lean as we can be and there simply aren't any more areas where we can lower costs and remain viable," said McCormack.

The industry has very low levels of profit, with an average of 3.4 per cent profit on the average repair bill of $3,300, he said.

"The open door to fraud is with the bodily injury component and the government should be looking in that direction."

PwC Canada's review of ICBC will include selecting 100 random files with the aim of cutting waste. A final report will be ready by early 2018.

The number of vehicle damage claims increased by 11 per cent between mid-2015 and mid-2016, according to the provincial government.