Bathtub races return to Vancouver for summer 2018

If you’ve ever dreamed of being a tub pilot, you’re in luck.

Vancouver Park Board commissioners voted unanimously Monday night in favour of a proposal from KitsFest to host a series of bathtub races off the north end of Kitsilano Beach next August.

Park Board chair Michael Wiebe, who used to work as a lifeguard, said he has always wanted to be involved in a bathtub race and was looking forward to the event.

“You take a bathtub and you build a boat around it and you’re racing around against other people. It's something totally different that we haven’t seen in a while.”

But the seemingly fun-filled races are not to be taken lightly.

In fact, ‘tubbers’ will be able to get inspiration from the International World Championship Bathtub Race, happening in Nanaimo in July.

And those inspired enough to compete in Vancouver’s race can find a list of official rules as well as a ‘how to build a bathtub race boat’ guide on the Loyal Nanaimo Bathtub Society’s website.

According to the website, tub pilots generally fit their bathtub in a fibreglass hull and attach an engine (up to 10 horsepower is allowed). The tub and pilot together must weigh at least 350 pounds.

The family friendly event at KitsFest will remain small, with 20 racers on the water and 1,200 spectators on the beach. From the viewing area, people can meet the racers, watch them set up their bathtubs, and take photos of the race. Alcohol will be sold at the event as well.

This year’s KitsFest, happening Aug. 10 – 12, will also feature activities like volleyball, water polo, touch football, and more. Last year, organizers added zumba to the list. Wiebe says the park board and organizers Canada One Foundation have worked well together since the first KitsFest in 2009.

He added that some proceeds from the beach festival help fund upgrades to Kitsilano beach itself and nearby amenities like the tennis and basketball courts.

This is not the first time Vancouverites have seen bathtub races. From 1967 to 1997, Vancouver and Nanaimo co-hosted an annual event where competitors raced across the Strait of Georgia in tubs.

The 2018 version in Vancouver will feature a much shorter course, strictly within English Bay, according to a park board staff report on the event proposal.