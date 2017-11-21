Michael Buble will host 2018 Juno Awards in Vancouver
The native of Burnaby, B.C. will lead the show as host when the award show comes to Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 24.
VANCOUVER — Canadian singer Michael Buble will be the host the 2018 Juno Awards.
Buble had been tapped to host the music awards show last year before he bowed out when his son Noah was diagnosed with cancer.
The native of Burnaby, B.C., announced earlier this month that he was getting back to work next year.
Bryan Adams and Russell Peters hosted last year's Junos in Ottawa.
The 2018 Juno Awards will be staged at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 24.
This is the fourth time Vancouver has played host to the awards ceremony, which celebrates achievement in Canadian music.
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced earlier this year it is reinstating the comedy album of the year category after a 33-year hiatus.
