Search teams, helicopter scour rugged Coquitlam area for missing dogwalker
A
A
Share via Email
COQUITLAM, B.C. — Searchers from across Metro Vancouver are scouring a rugged area in Coquitlam for a woman and three dogs she was walking.
Coquitlam RCMP say 56-year-old Annette Poitras was last heard from at about 2:30 p.m. Monday as she walked the dogs through the Westwood Plateau area near her Coquitlam home.
Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says there is no indication of foul play, but Poitras was not equipped to spend the night outdoors.
Her husband, Marcel, was at the search command post overnight and says one of the dogs with Poitras is elderly, potentially stubborn and may have refused to continue to walk.
Searchers are hopeful that Poitras found shelter with the dogs to await help.
A rescue helicopter is assisting search teams, but poor weather and low cloud are complicating efforts to find the woman. (The Canadian Press, CKNW)
Most Popular
-
Don't let the cat out: Expert on new ways to handle the Halifax 'cat crisis'
-
Man in critical condition in Halifax hospital after 'serious assault'
-
Man charged after 200,000 contraband smokes seized during Bedford traffic stop
-
'Come forward:' Halifax police calling on public for tips in shooting death