Washington state governor addresses B.C. legislature, touts climate bonds

VICTORIA — The governor of Washington has highlighted the strong bonds to fight climate change between British Columbia and his state during a speech at the provincial legislature.

Jay Inslee is in Victoria for meetings with B.C. Premier John Horgan.

It's the first time since 1984 a governor from Washington state has addressed members of B.C.'s legislature.

Inslee says people living on both sides of the border do not want to see rivers without wild salmon or the Salish Sea without orcas, which is why battling climate change is what politicians of today will be remembered for most a century from now.

Inslee's speech did not mention the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which will increase oil tanker traffic on the West Coast.