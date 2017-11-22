Dog walker found alive in Coquitlam, B.C.

A woman missing since Nov. 20th has been found alive, according to Coquitlam RCMP.

Search and rescue crews found Anette Poitras, 56, in the Coquitlam Watershed area at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, along with the three dogs she was walking when she went missing.

Poitras had sustained injuries and is being airlifted to hospital, according to a RCMP press release.

Search teams, including a rescue helicopter, had been focusing their efforts on the east side of Eagle Mountain, through the Westwood Plateau area near her home. Poor weather conditions complicated the search and teams scaled back their efforts overnight Tuesday until Poitras was found Wednesday morning.