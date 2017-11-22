Ottawa contributes $100 million to B.C. wildfire relief efforts, says premier

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says the federal government is matching British Columbia's $100-million fund to support ongoing wildfire relief programs.

Horgan says the $100 million federal contribution will help residents, businesses and communities in the Interior as they recover from last summer's unprecedented wildfire season.

A provincial state of emergency was declared last July after a number of communities were evacuated and homes were destroyed.

The state of emergency was lifted in September but fires charred more than 11,700 hectares of forests, ranch lands and communities.

B.C.'s wildfire service says it has spent more than $510 million fighting fires this year.